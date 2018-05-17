Father of two brothers who died after being hit by a car is found dead

The father of two brothers who died after being hit by a car in Coventry has been found dead in a hotel in Greece.

Reece Platt-May's body was discovered at a hotel in Corfu, Greece, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Two-year-old Casper Platt-May and his six-year-old brother Corey died after being hit by a car on MacDonald Road in Coventry in February.

Robert Brown was jailed for nine years last month after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.