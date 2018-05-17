Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Father of two brothers who died after being hit by a car is found dead

Corey and Casper Platt-May were killed after they were hit by a car in Coventry

The father of two brothers who died after being hit by a car in Coventry has been found dead in a hotel in Greece.

Reece Platt-May's body was discovered at a hotel in Corfu, Greece, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Two-year-old Casper Platt-May and his six-year-old brother Corey died after being hit by a car on MacDonald Road in Coventry in February.

Robert Brown was jailed for nine years last month after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Platt-May was found dead in a hotel in Greece

At the time of Robert Brown's sentencing Mr Platt-May read out a statement on behalf of the boys' mother, Louise:

"My heart is broken - my heart is broken and time will never heal this. I love my boys with all my heart, and they will never be forgotten."

Mr Platt-May was found dead in a hotel room in Corfu, Greece during the early hours of Thursday 17th May.

His death is not being treated as suspicious. His family has been notified and the matter will be passed to the coroner.

Our condolences go to the family who have asked for the media to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

– West Midlands Police