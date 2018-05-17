- ITV Report
Father of two brothers who died after being hit by a car is found dead
The father of two brothers who died after being hit by a car in Coventry has been found dead in a hotel in Greece.
Reece Platt-May's body was discovered at a hotel in Corfu, Greece, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.
Two-year-old Casper Platt-May and his six-year-old brother Corey died after being hit by a car on MacDonald Road in Coventry in February.
Robert Brown was jailed for nine years last month after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.
At the time of Robert Brown's sentencing Mr Platt-May read out a statement on behalf of the boys' mother, Louise:
"My heart is broken - my heart is broken and time will never heal this. I love my boys with all my heart, and they will never be forgotten."