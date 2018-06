A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 100-year-old woman was robbed.

Zofija Kaczan died yesterday (Weds) after she was attacked from behind in Normanton, Derby on May 28.

Zofija suffered multiple injuries, including a broken neck, following the attack on Empress Road.

A 39-year-old man, who was previously arrested on suspicion of robbing Mrs Kaczan, has now been arrested on suspicion of her murder.