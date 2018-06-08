Man charged with manslaughter of 100-year-old Zofiya Kaczan

A man has been charged with manslaughter and robbery over the death of 100-year-old Zofiya Kaczan.

She died days after breaking her neck in an alleged street robbery on the close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton, Derby. It happened at around 8.45am on Monday May 28th.

Arthur Waszkiewicz, of Wolfa Street, Derby, is expected to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court tomorrow.

DCI Darren De’ath, the senior investigating officer, said: