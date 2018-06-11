Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Jess Phillips: 'In one night I received 600 rape threats'

Jess Phillips speaking at the Cheltenham Literary Festival. Credit: PA

Labour MP Jess Phillips has called for trolls on social media to lose their anonymity online.

She described how she faces abuse from anonymous trolls on a daily basis - and one night received 600 rape threats.

The Birmingham Yardley MP called for changes which would mean account holders would have to disclose their real identity to Facebook and Twitter, although they could still post messages anonymously.

She also revealed the police had issued harassment orders against two individuals for "constantly emailing me with bile and abuse".

Speaking at the Cheltenham Science Festival, she said:

I take it as water off a duck's back and I don't ever think anyone is going to physically hurt me, even though I have received emails, Twitter comments and Facebook diatribes.

In one night I received 600 rape threats. It was probably more, but I stopped counting. To try and subvert that, I received thousands of comments from people saying 'I wouldn't even rape her'.

I have suffered all of those things and I have to say I don't feel I am physically in any danger and I don't think my children are in any danger.

However, where it does worry me, and I think we have to do something about, is when it affects our democracy.

I personally have come to the viewpoint that I don't think people should be allowed to be completely anonymous online anymore. I don't mind if people appear anonymous online for all sorts of really reasonable reasons.

They want to be anonymous, but they wouldn't mind not being anonymous to the provider and tell Facebook or Twitter who they are but to the public they want to appear anonymous.

– Jess Phillips MP, Birmingham Yardley (Lab)

She gave the example of a teacher in her constituency who wanted to speak out against Government cuts in school as a "reasonable reason" to remain anonymous.

Earlier this year, the Government announced plans to introduce new laws, including a mandatory social media code of practice.

Over the weekend, Security Minister Ben Wallace said digital IDs should be brought in to end online anonymity that permits bullying and grooming.