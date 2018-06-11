- ITV Report
Jess Phillips: 'In one night I received 600 rape threats'
Labour MP Jess Phillips has called for trolls on social media to lose their anonymity online.
She described how she faces abuse from anonymous trolls on a daily basis - and one night received 600 rape threats.
The Birmingham Yardley MP called for changes which would mean account holders would have to disclose their real identity to Facebook and Twitter, although they could still post messages anonymously.
She also revealed the police had issued harassment orders against two individuals for "constantly emailing me with bile and abuse".
Speaking at the Cheltenham Science Festival, she said:
She gave the example of a teacher in her constituency who wanted to speak out against Government cuts in school as a "reasonable reason" to remain anonymous.
Earlier this year, the Government announced plans to introduce new laws, including a mandatory social media code of practice.
Over the weekend, Security Minister Ben Wallace said digital IDs should be brought in to end online anonymity that permits bullying and grooming.