Jess Phillips: 'In one night I received 600 rape threats'

I take it as water off a duck's back and I don't ever think anyone is going to physically hurt me, even though I have received emails, Twitter comments and Facebook diatribes.

In one night I received 600 rape threats. It was probably more, but I stopped counting. To try and subvert that, I received thousands of comments from people saying 'I wouldn't even rape her'.

I have suffered all of those things and I have to say I don't feel I am physically in any danger and I don't think my children are in any danger.

However, where it does worry me, and I think we have to do something about, is when it affects our democracy.

I personally have come to the viewpoint that I don't think people should be allowed to be completely anonymous online anymore. I don't mind if people appear anonymous online for all sorts of really reasonable reasons.

They want to be anonymous, but they wouldn't mind not being anonymous to the provider and tell Facebook or Twitter who they are but to the public they want to appear anonymous.