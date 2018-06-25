- ITV Report
Search for teenager who entered water at lake in Staffordshire
Emergency services are searching for a teenager who entered the water at a lake in Stoke-on-Trent.
Fire, police, ambulance and air ambulance crews were called to Westport Lake at around 4:50pm today (Monday 25 June), following reports of three children in distress in the water.
Two of them have made it safely out of the lake but one remains missing.
Police say they know the identities of all three children and their parents have been informed.
They are asking anyone with information to contact them urgently on 101.