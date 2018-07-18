- ITV Report
'Wish you were here' Titanic postcard fails to sell at auction
A postcard that was written on board the Titanic has failed to sell at auction.
The card, which was addressed to a Miss Green from Birmingham, said 'wish you were here, it is a lovely boat'.
There were no bids on the postcard when it went up for auction in Warwick on Wednesday - even though it was expected to fetch £20,000.
A director of Warwick & Warwick auctioneers told ITV News Central they had advised a reserve of £10,000 based on a similar postcard that sold in 2002.
But when it went under the hammer today, nobody made an offer.
Colin Such, Director and Postcard Expert at Warwick & Warwick, expects the postcard to sell in the future.
He said: "We've had tremendous publicity so I'm expecting a couple of calls from people wanting to make an offer. If I don't get any offers, chances are we will put it up for auction again.
"In 2002 another postcard that was posted from the Titanic sold for nearly £9,000."
The postcard was written by Sarah Daniels from London, who had been staying with her friend, Nell Green, in Birmingham before she boarded the doomed liner.
Her postcard was dated April 11 1912 - three days before the White Star liner hit an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean.
Ms Daniels was born in London in November 1875. She employed as a maid to a wealthy Canadian family and they all travelled first class on the ship.
When the Titanic hit the iceberg, Ms Daniels went out to investigate but failed to convince the Allison family that something was wrong. She was directed to lifeboat eight and subsequently survived.
Speaking to the Manitoba Free Press at the time she said: "The boat I was in was not very crowded. There were only four men in the boat and they took the oars.
"There was no officer in the boat and a woman steered as we were rowing away in the darkness."
The Allison family died except for baby Trevor, who was saved by his nursemaid, Alice Cleaver.
The Titanic's Captain, Edward J. Smith from Staffordshire, also died along with more than 1,500 others.