'Wish you were here' Titanic postcard fails to sell at auction

A postcard that was written on board the Titanic has failed to sell at auction.

The card, which was addressed to a Miss Green from Birmingham, said 'wish you were here, it is a lovely boat'.

There were no bids on the postcard when it went up for auction in Warwick on Wednesday - even though it was expected to fetch £20,000.

A director of Warwick & Warwick auctioneers told ITV News Central they had advised a reserve of £10,000 based on a similar postcard that sold in 2002.

But when it went under the hammer today, nobody made an offer.