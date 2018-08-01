Man arrested on suspicion of murder of father who was attacked at home after crash

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of father-of-two, following a road crash in Nottingham.

Stephen Walsh, who was 37, was found dead at his home in Blenheim Avenue, Mapperley, just before 6am on Monday 30 July.

He had been attacked at his home the previous night, shortly after being involved in a crash in Newstead Avenue, Mapperley, and leaving the scene.

He suffered serious head injuries in the assault.

Officers have recovered a silver Vauxhall Astra. It is being forensically examined as part of the investigation.

They are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or saw any suspicious in Blenheim Avenue at the time of the attack to come forward.