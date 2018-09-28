- ITV Report
Officers searching for missing Thomas Jones find body in River Severn
Officers searching for missing 18-year-old Thomas Jones have recovered a body from the River Severn in Worcester.
Thomas’ next of kin have been informed, but a formal identification has not yet taken place.
The teenager disappeared in the early hours of 19 September after a night out during his first week at the University of Worcester.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder, but were released and are no longer being treated as suspects.