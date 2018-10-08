JLR freezing production at Solihull factory because of poor car sales

JLR are freezing production at its Solihull factory for two weeks. Credit: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS

Jaguar Land Rover is freezing production at its Solihull factory for two weeks because of poor car sales. The company will shutdown from October 22nd as its revealed sales were down by more than 12 per cent in September. It comes after workers at the Castle Bromwich factory were put on a three day week, but JLR have said workers in Solihull will be paid for the duration of the shutdown JLR sales declined by 12.3 per cent in September, falling 0.8 per cent in the UK but by nearly 50 per cent in China. The company has said this is despite strong sales for new models including the Jaguar I-PACE.

57,114 The number of JLR vehicles sold in September 2018

12.3% Sales in September are down more than 12 per cent year on year

In a statement, JLR said: "As part of the company’s continued strategy for profitable growth, Jaguar Land Rover is focused on achieving operational efficiencies and will align supply to reflect fluctuating demand globally as required. "The decision to introduce a two week shutdown period later this month at Solihull is one example of actions we are taking to achieve this. Customer orders in the system will not be impacted and employees affected will be paid for the duration of the shutdown." ITV News Central understands the decision to freeze production in Solihull was taken at a board meeting this morning. Around 10,000 people work at the Solihull factory but many thousands more, who work for car suppliers, heavily rely on orders from JLR.

JLR reported sales are down by more than 12 per cent in September. Credit: PA