- ITV Report
-
JLR freezing production at Solihull factory because of poor car sales
Jaguar Land Rover is freezing production at its Solihull factory for two weeks because of poor car sales.
The company will shutdown from October 22nd as its revealed sales were down by more than 12 per cent in September.
It comes after workers at the Castle Bromwich factory were put on a three day week, but JLR have said workers in Solihull will be paid for the duration of the shutdown
JLR sales declined by 12.3 per cent in September, falling 0.8 per cent in the UK but by nearly 50 per cent in China. The company has said this is despite strong sales for new models including the Jaguar I-PACE.
In a statement, JLR said: "As part of the company’s continued strategy for profitable growth, Jaguar Land Rover is focused on achieving operational efficiencies and will align supply to reflect fluctuating demand globally as required.
"The decision to introduce a two week shutdown period later this month at Solihull is one example of actions we are taking to achieve this. Customer orders in the system will not be impacted and employees affected will be paid for the duration of the shutdown."
ITV News Central understands the decision to freeze production in Solihull was taken at a board meeting this morning.
Around 10,000 people work at the Solihull factory but many thousands more, who work for car suppliers, heavily rely on orders from JLR.
As the company revealed their latest monthly sales, Felix Brautigam, Chief Commercial Officer for JLR, said: "As a business we are continuing to experience challenging conditions in some of our key markets.
"Customer demand in China in particular has struggled to recover following changes in import tariffs in July and intensifying competition on price, while ongoing global negotiations on potential trade agreements have dampened purchase considerations. Despite this, we expect lower tariffs on UK imports to be beneficial over the full year."
But Mr Brautigam said new models are proving popular. He added: "For Jaguar, we are continuing to see positive customer response to new products to market. The all-electric I-PACE and the sporty E-PACE compact SUV in particular, which have only recently joined our line-up in China, are driving demand globally.
"While sales of Land Rover models ahead of upcoming new and refreshed models are lower, we are encouraged to see strong customer demand for the new Range Rover Velar and Range Rover and Range Rover Sport Plug-in Hybrid variants as we head into the winter months."