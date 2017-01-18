Father charged with murder of his two children

A father has been charged with the murder of his two children after they were found dead at their family home in Hamstead in October.

Endris Mohammed was interviewed by detectives for the first time last night since being released from hospital. He was being treated for burns after being involved in a car fire in Staffordshire.

The 46-year-old has now been charged with the murder of Saros Endris, aged eight, and six-year-old Leanor Endris. He is also accused of the attempted murder of the children's mother Penil Teklehaimanot.

Mohammed will appear at Walsall Magistrates Court this morning where the murder charges will be put to him.

The children were discovered at their home in Holland Road in the early hours of 28 October following a house fire and were pronounced dead at hospital.