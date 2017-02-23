Two injured after tree falls on car

Weather warning in place as Storm Doris takes hold of Midlands
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning, which means to 'be prepared' as gusts of up to 80 mph is expected to hit the Midlands.
Two men have been hurt after a tree came down on their car on a rural road.
The incident happened on the A49 Just north of Church Stretton in Shropshire.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said:
The front seat passenger, a man in his 80s, had suffered a laceration to his neck and was complaining of chest pain.
His wife, who was a rear seat passenger in the car, also travelled to the same hospital though she was uninjured. The driver, a 75 year old man, had neck pain and seatbelt pain in his chest. He was assessed before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Harry Mitchell Leisure Centre in Smethwick is closed after a fallen tree causes serious damage.
Here is a list of a number of closures across the Midlands due to the threat of Storm Doris.