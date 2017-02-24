Ukip leader Paul Nuttall's office defaced

Gareth Snell wins Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election for Labour
Labour Candidate Gareth Snell has ensured the party have held the Stoke-on-Trent Central seat in a by-election, beating UKIP Leader Paul Nuttall.
Paul Nuttall's office in Hanley, Stoke-On-Trent, appears to be defaced with red graffiti.
The Ukip leader and Stoke-On-Trent Central by-election candidate lost out to Labour candidate Gareth Snell by 2,620 votes on Friday.
ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen said Ukip would be "very disappointed" with the defeat.
"They thought they would run Labour much, much closer. It was a reasonably substantial loss", he added.
The vandalism comes days after Mr Nuttall apologised after he faced a storm of criticism over website posts that wrongly claimed he lost "close personal friends" at the Hillsborough disaster.
Labour have lost the Copeland by-election, a seat they had held since 1983, as the Conservatives edged the vote by 2,000 votes.
Stoke Central's new Labour MP Gareth Snell says the politics of 'hope not hate' defeated UKIP Leader Paul Nuttall in the by-election.
