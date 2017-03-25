Police investigate death of teenager after boxing match

Police are investigating the death of a teenager following an amateur boxing match in Derbyshire last night.

The 17-year-old from Ripley collapsed in the ring at the Post Mill Centre in South Normanton.

He had been treated by professional medics and then paramedics at the match but was pronounced dead when he arrived at Kingsmill Hospital.

A post mortem and formal identification will take place in the coming days, with police investigating on behalf of the coroner.

Police have said the circumstances of his death do not appear to be suspicious but have asked anyone with information or footage of the bout to get in touch.