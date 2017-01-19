Nurse pays £159 for a complete stranger to get home safely

A kind-hearted nurse from Guernsey paid £159 for a complete stranger to get home safely after seeing her in distress.

Martin Gallagher was on a train to London's Euston Station when he saw Grace Georgina crying on the phone. She had lost her return ticket to Liverpool and had no way of getting home.

But the 45-year-old father of two stepped in and secretly paid the fare so the student could still travel.

He told ITV News: "I've got two daughters and all I could think was what if that was my girl and no one was was helping her?"