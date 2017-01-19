- ITV Report
Nurse pays £159 for a complete stranger to get home safely
A kind-hearted nurse from Guernsey paid £159 for a complete stranger to get home safely after seeing her in distress.
Martin Gallagher was on a train to London's Euston Station when he saw Grace Georgina crying on the phone. She had lost her return ticket to Liverpool and had no way of getting home.
But the 45-year-old father of two stepped in and secretly paid the fare so the student could still travel.
He told ITV News: "I've got two daughters and all I could think was what if that was my girl and no one was was helping her?"
Mr Gallagher works as a nurse in the Renal Unit of Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital and said he didn't even think to check how much the ticket would cost him.
He only saw the £159 fee once the young pharmacy student tweeted about his generosity and it started trending in their shared home city of Liverpool.
With an accompanying picture of her ticket, the 21 year old student wrote "I swear I'm praying with all my heart that this man gets everything he wants in life because he deserves it.
"I'm overwhelmed - nothing but kindness".