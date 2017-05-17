Remains of Jersey man missing since 2014 found at sea

The remains of a man who went missing more than two years ago have been found by a diver in Jersey.

In December 2014, Roy Deeming was reported missing after his yacht ‘Desiree’ was found drifting off Corbiere.

Despite extensive searches conducted on Christmas Day, including RNLI lifeboats, Jersey Coastguard, French Naval Rescue helicopter, and dive teams, the 61-year-old's body was never found. Searches were called off on Boxing Day.

In March this year, a local diver found the remains of a body part in a bay on the west coast of the Island.

Forensic tests have now been carried out confirming they are remains of Mr Deeming.

The States of Jersey Police continue their investigation with the Deputy Viscount.