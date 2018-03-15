Jersey memorial benches 'blighting island beauty spots'

The Chief Executive of Jersey's National Trust says memorial benches are ruining the island's headlands.

Charles Alluto has spoken out against the benches which are put there to commemorate the lives of loved ones.

Mr Alluto believes the increase in benches is affecting the island's beauty spots and would like to see some changes put in place so more benches stop appearing across the coastline.

The National Trust for Jersey boss says a possible time span on benches could be a solution, so they are replaced instead of new ones being added.