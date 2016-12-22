Ex-footballer Andy Woodward 'hurt' police haven't contacted him over sex abuse allegations

Former footballer Andy Woodward has said he is "still waiting" to provide police with information about the alleged sexual abuse he suffered as a junior player.

It comes as new figures from Operation Hydrant, the UK-wide police investigation into historical child sex abuse, revealed the growing scale of the scandal engulfing the world of football.

Some 429 victims - aged between four and 20 - have been identified by police along with 155 potential suspects, the National Police Chiefs' Council said on 21st December.

Mr Woodward, who played for teams including Bury, Crewe Alexandra and Sheffield United, rocked football last month when he went public with claims he was sexually abused as a boy in the 1980s.

His disclosure - in which he waived the right to anonymity given to alleged victims of sexual offences - prompted a tide of similar complaints.

In a series of social media posts on Wednesday night, Mr Woodward said he was "hurt" police had not made contact with him and also revealed that he had been abused by more than one person.