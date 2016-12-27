Man United fans hunt for stolen matchday flag

Angry Manchester United fans are urging Sunderland supporters who allegedly stole a beloved matchday flag commemorating the victims of the Munich air disaster to return it.

The iconic flag, familiar to the Old Trafford faithful, was reportedly snatched from outside a pub before the Reds’ Premier League tie against Sunderland on Boxing Day.

Owner Adam Frost has taken to social media in a bid to track it down, with scores of angry United fans sharing his appeal.

The flag, which reads ‘Champions of Heaven since 1958’, is of ‘huge sentimental value’ to Adam. It has been signed by scores of United players.

He has been hanging it outside the Sam Platts pub before kick off for a number of years on matchday, as it is too big to take into the ground.

United fans on Twitter and Facebook claim a pair of Sunderland fans took the flag after they were refused entry to Old Trafford.