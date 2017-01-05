Customer posts photo of 'disgusting' Tesco shoppers in pyjamas in Salford

A photo of two women shopping in their pyjamas in Salford caused a stir after a fellow customer complained to Tesco branding it "bloody disgusting". The image was posted on the supermarket’s Facebook page and shows the ladies wearing what appears to be dressing gowns and pyjamas strolling down one of the snack aisles at around 7pm on Tuesday evening. Shopping basket in hand, the pair seem unconcerned by their own casual appearance. The irritated customer snapped the women on his phone and sent it to Tesco asking them to ban people from doing their shop in their nightwear, saying it’s becoming a regular occurrence.

The post where a shopper describe the women in pyjamas as disgusting Credit: Facebook

He said: “Dear Tesco, please can you put a rule in place that people like this will not be served in your stores. It’s bloody disgusting. “This was at 7pm last night at your Tesco Salford store and I have seen other people dressed similar on a regular basis. “I mean who doesn’t have the time to get changed into clothes to go shopping.”

Tesco responded quickly to the customer, admitting that he was not the first to be made to feel uncomfortable by some customers’ choice of clothing, but that there wasn’t actually an official dress code. They replied:

Many of our customers have told us that they feel uncomfortable when they see other shoppers wearing unsuitable clothing in our stores and we do try to find a balance that everyone is happy with. Although we don’t have a formal dress code in our stores, we rely on our management team to use their discretion and common sense.” – Tesco's response