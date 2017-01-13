Shocking CCTV shows teenager knocked out cold on first trip to Manchester

A teenager on his first ever visit to Manchester was knocked unconscious in a horrific attack by a gang of eight men in the city centre. The 18-year-old was left with three broken cheek bones after the brutal assault, which saw him punched and dragged along Portland Street by his feet.

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT. This CCTV released by Greater Manchester Police contains very distressing footage.

CCTV footage shows him trying to flee into the Manchester Piccadilly Mercure Hotel. But before he can make his way through the automatic doors, one of the attackers comes up behind him and punches him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The teen was punched unconscious Credit: GMP

Pc Gareth Gardiner, from GMP’s City of Manchester Team, said: “This was a totally unprovoked and sickening attack on a young lad who had been at a concert in the city centre with two friends.” The attack happened at 3.50am on Friday, December 16. His main attacker was Asian, aged around 20, wearing black jeans and a blue/grey jacket.

The man who threw the punch was Asian and in his 20s Credit: GMP