- ITV Report
Man arrested after explosion at house in Blackley
Police have arrested a man following an explosion at a house in Blackley which injured five people.
Emergency services were called to Blackley, Manchester, just before 12.30pm yesterday to reports of an explosion at a house on Cecil Road.
Serious damage was caused to two properties, with some minor damage to surrounding premises.
Two men remain in hospital. One is in a critical condition and the other is in a stable condition. One of whom, a 33-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion to endanger life. He is the man in a stable condition.
The scene is still being investigated and enquiries are ongoing.
- Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 3101 and quote the reference number 880 of 16/01/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.