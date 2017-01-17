Advertisement

Man arrested after explosion at house in Blackley

Scene of the explosion Photo: Hayley Robson/Facebook

Police have arrested a man following an explosion at a house in Blackley which injured five people.

Emergency services were called to Blackley, Manchester, just before 12.30pm yesterday to reports of an explosion at a house on Cecil Road.

Serious damage was caused to two properties, with some minor damage to surrounding premises.

Scene of the explosion in Blackley Credit: @manchesterfire

Two men remain in hospital. One is in a critical condition and the other is in a stable condition. One of whom, a 33-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing an explosion to endanger life. He is the man in a stable condition.

The scene is still being investigated and enquiries are ongoing.

“This was a devastating incident which has left two people in hospital with serious injuries and destroyed part of a terraced street.

“Good progress is being made as we continue to investigate the cause of the explosion, but we still need to hear from anyone who believes they have any information about what happened.

“The house is now being treated as a crime scene. Given the problematic working conditions, it may be several days before we will be able to return the street to normality."

– Detective Inspector Dave Sinclair, GMP
  • Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 3101 and quote the reference number 880 of 16/01/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.