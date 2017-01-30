Teenager missing after Lancashire barn fire

A 14-year-old boy is missing following a fire at a barn.

Lancashire Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace Louis Simpson following the fire at Fairhurst Hall in Parbold.

Emergency services are still at the scene of the blaze. A police spokesman said Louis was unaccounted for.

Police believe he may have been at the barn with a group of friends when the fire broke out. His friends have been traced Louis is still missing.

Chorley Road has been closed due to the incident and the public has been warned to avoid the area.