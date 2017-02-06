Dad raffling off his £650k mansion in Lancashire

A father who is struggling to find a buyer for his mansion in Melling is hoping to sell half a million raffle tickets to raise the asking price through winacountryhouse.com.

The 37-year-old owner Dunstan Low says Melling Manor is going to be repossessed if it fails to sell. The property was listed for £845,000 in December but only attracted one viewing.

The mansion is still on the market for £650,000 and Dunstan says that if it does sell he will offer money generated from the raffle as a cash prize.