Fundraising campaign for children of parents who both died from cancer in same week

A fundraising campaign has raised more than £65,000 to support three children from Wirral who've been orphaned after losing both of their parents to cancer within a week.

Friends of Mike and Julie Bennet set up the page after promising to take care of the couple's three children.

They're hoping to raise enough money for the couple’s three children, Oliver, 13; Hannah, 18, and Luke, 21 so they can stay in the family home.

Family friend Heather Heaton Gallagher described Mike and Julie as "the most supportive parents".