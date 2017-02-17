- ITV Report
Human remains found near where Steven Cook went missing
A human skeleton has been discovered in a well on a Greek resort near where British tourist Steven Cook vanished 12 years ago.
Steven, who was just 20 when he went missing, has not been seen since disappearing on a night out in Malia with friends in 2005.
Cheshire Police confirmed the discovery of "what appear to be human remains in Malia, Crete" on Friday and said they were keeping Steven Cook's family aware of developments.
Steven, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was on the first holiday he had taken without his family at the time of his disappearance more than a decade ago.
Reports at the time suggested the Liverpool FC fan was last seen in a bar asking for directions to his hotel - the Hotel Frixos in Malia - but was believed to have wandered off in the wrong direction at the end of a night out in the notorious clubbing hotspot.
Workmen who were clearing a well near where Steven was last seen discovered human remains earlier this week along with a disposable camera and the Cook family were notified.
Detective Inspector Gary McIntyre of Cheshire Police said they were supporting Steven's family during "what is understandably an emotional time for them".
Local media reports state the remains will now be tested at Heraklion University Hospital and that early tests show no signs the deceased suffered trauma.