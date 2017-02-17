Advertisement

Human remains found near where Steven Cook went missing

Steven Cook Photo: ITV Granada

A human skeleton has been discovered in a well on a Greek resort near where British tourist Steven Cook vanished 12 years ago.

Steven, who was just 20 when he went missing, has not been seen since disappearing on a night out in Malia with friends in 2005.

Cheshire Police confirmed the discovery of "what appear to be human remains in Malia, Crete" on Friday and said they were keeping Steven Cook's family aware of developments.

Steven was on holiday in Malia, Crete when he disappeared Credit: Sam Beattie/PA

Steven, from Sandbach, Cheshire, was on the first holiday he had taken without his family at the time of his disappearance more than a decade ago.

Reports at the time suggested the Liverpool FC fan was last seen in a bar asking for directions to his hotel - the Hotel Frixos in Malia - but was believed to have wandered off in the wrong direction at the end of a night out in the notorious clubbing hotspot.

Workmen who were clearing a well near where Steven was last seen discovered human remains earlier this week along with a disposable camera and the Cook family were notified.

Steven Cook's mum Pat told The Sun:

We have been told that a skeleton has been found - we don't know what to make of it. It was a shock to receive the call after all this time, it's upset all the family.

But it's not the first time this sort of thing has happened. We are waiting to hear more from the Greek authorities.

– Steven Cook's mum Pat

Detective Inspector Gary McIntyre of Cheshire Police said they were supporting Steven's family during "what is understandably an emotional time for them".

At this early stage, the remains have been removed and will be examined in Greece to determine whether they belong to a female or a male.

It is important to remember that this discovery is being managed by the Greek authorities, who have primacy for this, and they will continue to liaise with our Senior Investigating Officer in Steven's case.

– Det Insp Gary McIntyre

Local media reports state the remains will now be tested at Heraklion University Hospital and that early tests show no signs the deceased suffered trauma.