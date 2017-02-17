Human remains found near where Steven Cook went missing

A human skeleton has been discovered in a well on a Greek resort near where British tourist Steven Cook vanished 12 years ago.

Steven, who was just 20 when he went missing, has not been seen since disappearing on a night out in Malia with friends in 2005.

Cheshire Police confirmed the discovery of "what appear to be human remains in Malia, Crete" on Friday and said they were keeping Steven Cook's family aware of developments.