Paul O'Grady talks candidly about 1980s Aids crisis

Liverpool broadcaster Paul O'Grady has accused young people who practice unprotected sex of shaming the memory of his friends who died during the 1980s Aids crisis.

Speaking about how he lost a number of friends to the disease, he said "poz parties" made him especially angry.

Poz parties are events where gay men consent to having unprotected sex with each other, knowing that some participants may be HIV positive.

Speaking about the parties, the 61-year-old told Attitude magazine: