Detectives offer £50k reward in Chinatown fire murder probe

Detectives in Manchester are offering a £50,000 reward for information on a fire in Chinatown that killed two homeless men.

Emergency services were called to Nicholas Street at around 2.15am on Friday 25th November 2016 to reports of a fire in a disused building.

It wasn’t until later that morning fire crews were told that there may have been people inside.

A specialist GMFRS dog was sent into search the property and discovered the bodies of 57-year-old James Evans and 51-year-old Wayne Bardsley inside.

Following a joint investigation with the fire service, police launched a murder investigation.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed pending further enquiries.