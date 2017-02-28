- ITV Report
Detectives offer £50k reward in Chinatown fire murder probe
Detectives in Manchester are offering a £50,000 reward for information on a fire in Chinatown that killed two homeless men.
Emergency services were called to Nicholas Street at around 2.15am on Friday 25th November 2016 to reports of a fire in a disused building.
It wasn’t until later that morning fire crews were told that there may have been people inside.
A specialist GMFRS dog was sent into search the property and discovered the bodies of 57-year-old James Evans and 51-year-old Wayne Bardsley inside.
Following a joint investigation with the fire service, police launched a murder investigation.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Detectives say they are particularly interested to speak to anyone who was on nearby Reynor Street between midnight and 2am on November 25 2016.
- Anyone with information can contact the incident room directly on 0161 856 3400 or call police on 101, quoting incident number 146 of 25 November 2016, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.