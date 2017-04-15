- ITV Report
Liverpool mayor calls for MacKenzie to be sacked over Barkley comments
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has called for Sun columnist Kelvin MacKenzie to be sacked and not employed by any news organisation following his "racist" comments about Everton footballer Ross Barkley.
Mr Anderson called Mr MacKenzie a "liar and an ignoramus", and accused him of having a "vendetta" and a "vindictive streak" towards the city.
He said: "To compare Ross Barkley to a gorilla, with The Sun and MacKenzie full in the knowledge of his Nigerian background, is an utter disgrace.
"Kelvin's words will have been passed through several people and signed off by an editor. Ignorance simply cannot be used as a defence.
"An apology from MacKenzie, if we were to get one, is simply not enough - the people of Liverpool know just how little they mean.
"Kelvin MacKenzie should not be employed by any news organisation in this country. Kelvin MacKenzie should be sacked by The Sun newspaper."
MacKenzie, who is currently on holiday, says he wasn't aware of Barkley's family background.
Mr Anderson has reported Mr MacKenzie's comments about Barkley to the police, as well as complaining to the press watchdog.
News UK say the former editor who was at the helm of the paper at the time of the Hillsborough disaster has been suspended pending a full investigation.
Mr Anderson has called on Everton football club to ban The Sun's journalists from its matches and grounds - and urged fans to take a stand at the match against Burnley on Saturday.
He said: "If the club do not come out in support of the people of this city and ban that publication, then I would ask all Evertonians inside Goodison Park tomorrow to stand and turn their back to the pitch at 3.06pm to send a clear message to the board - The Sun is not welcome at our club."