Liverpool mayor calls for MacKenzie to be sacked over Barkley comments

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has called for Sun columnist Kelvin MacKenzie to be sacked and not employed by any news organisation following his "racist" comments about Everton footballer Ross Barkley.

Mr Anderson called Mr MacKenzie a "liar and an ignoramus", and accused him of having a "vendetta" and a "vindictive streak" towards the city.

He said: "To compare Ross Barkley to a gorilla, with The Sun and MacKenzie full in the knowledge of his Nigerian background, is an utter disgrace.

"Kelvin's words will have been passed through several people and signed off by an editor. Ignorance simply cannot be used as a defence.

"An apology from MacKenzie, if we were to get one, is simply not enough - the people of Liverpool know just how little they mean.

"Kelvin MacKenzie should not be employed by any news organisation in this country. Kelvin MacKenzie should be sacked by The Sun newspaper."

MacKenzie, who is currently on holiday, says he wasn't aware of Barkley's family background.

I had no idea of Ross Barkley's family background and nor did anybody else. For the mayor of Liverpool and a handful of others to describe the article as racist is beyond parody.

– Kelvin MacKenzie

Mr Anderson has reported Mr MacKenzie's comments about Barkley to the police, as well as complaining to the press watchdog.

Merseyside Police can confirm that we have received an online complaint from a member of the public alleging that comments written about a third party constitute a racial hate crime.

Enquiries are now being carried out to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

We take all allegations of hate crime extremely seriously and would encourage anyone who feels they have been the victim of a hate crime or who has witnessed one to contact us.

– Merseyside Police statement

News UK say the former editor who was at the helm of the paper at the time of the Hillsborough disaster has been suspended pending a full investigation.

The Sun's columnist Kelvin MacKenzie has been suspended from the paper with immediate effect. The views expressed by Kelvin MacKenzie about the people of Liverpool were wrong, unfunny and are not the view of the paper.

The Sun apologises for the offence caused. The paper was unaware of Ross Barkley's heritage and there was never any slur intended. Mr MacKenzie is currently on holiday and the matter will be fully investigated on his return.

– News UK statement
Mr Anderson has called on Everton football club to ban The Sun's journalists from its matches and grounds - and urged fans to take a stand at the match against Burnley on Saturday.

He said: "If the club do not come out in support of the people of this city and ban that publication, then I would ask all Evertonians inside Goodison Park tomorrow to stand and turn their back to the pitch at 3.06pm to send a clear message to the board - The Sun is not welcome at our club."