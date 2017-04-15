Liverpool mayor calls for MacKenzie to be sacked over Barkley comments

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson has called for Sun columnist Kelvin MacKenzie to be sacked and not employed by any news organisation following his "racist" comments about Everton footballer Ross Barkley.

Mr Anderson called Mr MacKenzie a "liar and an ignoramus", and accused him of having a "vendetta" and a "vindictive streak" towards the city.

He said: "To compare Ross Barkley to a gorilla, with The Sun and MacKenzie full in the knowledge of his Nigerian background, is an utter disgrace.

"Kelvin's words will have been passed through several people and signed off by an editor. Ignorance simply cannot be used as a defence.

"An apology from MacKenzie, if we were to get one, is simply not enough - the people of Liverpool know just how little they mean.

"Kelvin MacKenzie should not be employed by any news organisation in this country. Kelvin MacKenzie should be sacked by The Sun newspaper."

MacKenzie, who is currently on holiday, says he wasn't aware of Barkley's family background.