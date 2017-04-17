Advertisement

Man attacked with an axe at Bijou nightclub

A man has been attacked with an axe at Bijou nightclub Credit: Manchester Evening News

Detectives are investigating after a man was attacked with an axe at Bijou Nightclub on Chapel Street, Salford.

At around 4.10am on Monday 17th April, police were called to Chapel Street by ambulance staff, who had attended to treat a 31-year-old man with a serious head wound.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

Officers attended and initial enquiries suggest that the attack may have taken place inside the nightclub.

The nightclub was due to stay open until 5am.

“This was a particularly nasty assault, during which this victim sustained serious head injuries which at first were thought to be life threatening.

Fortunately that is no longer the case, but that should take nothing away from the severity of this attack.

We believe this attack took place inside the nightclub, and that means that there will surely be witnesses who may be able to assist us with our investigation.

I would like anyone who may have been in the nightclub at the time, or believes they may have seen something to come forward and help us bring this attacker to justice.”

– Detective Chief Inspector Elizabeth Hopkinson, GMP
  • Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 170417/423 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.