Man attacked with an axe at Bijou nightclub

Detectives are investigating after a man was attacked with an axe at Bijou Nightclub on Chapel Street, Salford.

At around 4.10am on Monday 17th April, police were called to Chapel Street by ambulance staff, who had attended to treat a 31-year-old man with a serious head wound.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious, but stable condition.

Officers attended and initial enquiries suggest that the attack may have taken place inside the nightclub.

The nightclub was due to stay open until 5am.