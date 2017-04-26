Police make four arrests over prison escape of murderer Shaun Walmsley

Detectives investigating the prison escape of killer Shaun Walmsley have arrested four people.

Officers executed raided properties in Anfield in Liverpool and Kinmel Bay in North Wales.

Two men, aged 38 and 66, and two women, aged 65 and 38, all from Anfield, were held on suspicion of assisting a person unlawfully at large and money laundering.

A significant quantity of cash and two vehicles were seized for forensic examination. Searches of the properties are ongoing, Merseyside Police said.

Walmsley, 28, went on the run on February 21 when two men armed with a knife and a gun confronted prison officers guarding him at Aintree University Hospital during a visit from HMP Liverpool in Walton.

Walmsley and the men then fled in a gold Volvo which was later found abandoned in the Fazakerley area.

Walmsley was serving life with a minimum term of 30 years for the murder of Anthony Duffy, 33, in May 2014.

Mr Duffy was lured to an address in Aintree and repeatedly stabbed and left for dead.

Merseyside Police are said to be working with forces overseas as part of their search for the killer.

A total of 14 people have now been arrested in connection with the missing prisoner.