Armed men in clown masks rob pregnant woman and partner with an axe in their home

A pregnant woman and her partner have been robbed in a "shocking and violent burglary" at their home by two men wearing clown masks.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to reports of an aggravated burglary at Hindley Green, Wigan, on Tuesday evening.

Two men wearing clown masks forced their way inside the property by smashing the rear patio doors, before forcing the woman to the ground.

One of the assailants then threatened the woman's partner with an axe and demanded cash.