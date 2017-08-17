- ITV Report
Mum 'so proud' that daughter killed in Arena attack had won a place at university
The mum of Georgina Callander, one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena attack, has revealed that her daughter had won a place at university to pursue her dream career as a paediatrician.
The 18-year-old, from Chorley, Lancashire, had an unconditional offer to study study paediatrics at Edge Hill University.
The teenager had dreamed of working as a children’s doctor since she was 11, her mum said.
As students across the country collect their A Level exam results on Thursday, Georgina's mum Lesley said the family were "so proud" of what she had achieved.
Georgina was in her second year studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, when she died in the Arena attack, at which Ariana Grande was performing, in May.
She was “loving life”, having recently passed her driving test, and was “doing great” in her exams, the family said.