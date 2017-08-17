Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Mum 'so proud' that daughter killed in Arena attack had won a place at university

Georgina Callander (l) alongside Ariana Grande. Credit: Instagram

The mum of Georgina Callander, one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena attack, has revealed that her daughter had won a place at university to pursue her dream career as a paediatrician.

The 18-year-old, from Chorley, Lancashire, had an unconditional offer to study study paediatrics at Edge Hill University.

The teenager had dreamed of working as a children’s doctor since she was 11, her mum said.

As students across the country collect their A Level exam results on Thursday, Georgina's mum Lesley said the family were "so proud" of what she had achieved.

We are really pleased with how she’s done.

She was awarded an unconditional place at Edge Hill University to study a BSc degree in paediatrics.

It made her very happy, the thought that she was off to uni to do what she loved.

She was so excited about it because she’d wanted to do that since she was about 11.

It is obviously sad for us because we were so excited for her when she got the news that she was off to uni, but we are just so proud of what she achieved.

– Lesley Callander

Georgina was in her second year studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, when she died in the Arena attack, at which Ariana Grande was performing, in May.

She was “loving life”, having recently passed her driving test, and was “doing great” in her exams, the family said.
  1. Read more
  2. 376 updates
Manchester Arena terror attack

More on this story