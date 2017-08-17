Mum 'so proud' that daughter killed in Arena attack had won a place at university

The mum of Georgina Callander, one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena attack, has revealed that her daughter had won a place at university to pursue her dream career as a paediatrician.

The 18-year-old, from Chorley, Lancashire, had an unconditional offer to study study paediatrics at Edge Hill University.

The teenager had dreamed of working as a children’s doctor since she was 11, her mum said.

As students across the country collect their A Level exam results on Thursday, Georgina's mum Lesley said the family were "so proud" of what she had achieved.