Five charged after Hillsborough will go on trial

Five men charged following an investigation into the Hillsborough disaster can go on trial at Preston Crown Court, Mr Justice William Davis, sitting at Preston, ruled today.

A comprehensive list of the charges are as follows:

Around 20 family members of the 96 fans who died sat yards away in the public gallery, overlooking the court packed with 36 lawyers and watched by 20 members of the media in the press gallery.

Standard reporting restrictions were not lifted and Mr Justice William Davis reminded the press of rules regarding the publication of material ahead of any trial.

The hearing, which began at 10.30am, started with discussions over whether all the defendants should be tried together or there should be a sequence of three trials.

Lawyers for the defendants also submitted arguments on whether a single judge or different judges should hear each proposed trial.

Most of the morning session was taken up by discussion of where any trial should take place.

Bettison sat with his legs crossed, leaning forward with his head turned slightly to better listen as lawyers for the defendants argued that any future trial or trials should be held outside the North West of England to ensure the defendants get a fair hearing.

Alternatives proposed were either Leeds, Birmingham or London.

Richard Matthews QC, prosecuting, told the judge the prosecution team preferred the trial to go ahead in Preston.

Mr Justice Davis said he would make a ruling later on Wednesday on the venue of future trials and other preparatory matters.

Bettison, who was a chief inspector with South Yorkshire Police at the time of the tragedy, is charged with four offences of misconduct in a public office over alleged lies in accounts of his involvement in the disaster.

Mackrell, who was the safety officer for the football club, is charged with two offences involving the stadium safety certificate and a health and safety offence.

Denton, Foster and Metcalf are each charged with two offences of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice relating to amendments made to police officers' statements following the tragedy.

Match commander David Duckenfield, 72, also faces 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter but will not be formally charged and appear in court with the other five until an application to lift a stay on prosecution at the High Court has been heard.

No pleas were entered by the defendants on Wednesday but all have indicated through their lawyers at an earlier hearing that they will plead not guilty.

Ninety-six Liverpool fans were crushed to death in pens at the Leppings Lane end of Hillsborough Stadium on April 15 1989, as their FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest began.