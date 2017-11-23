Murderer Jon Venables 'back in jail after being caught with child abuse images again'

Child murderer Jon Venables has been returned to prison for a second time after he was caught with child abuse images again, it has been reported. Venables, who along with Robert Thompson tortured and killed toddler James Bulger in 1993, was arrested last week, according to a national newspaper.

James Bulger was two when he was murdered in February 1993 Credit: Press Association

Officials are said to have found indecent material on a computer during a routine check at his home. The reported arrest follows an incident in 2010 when Venables was sent back to prison for downloading and distributing child pornography. Now 35, Venables is subject to life-long licence conditions for his role in the murder of two-year-old James when he and Thompson were just 10 years old. As reports emerged on Wednesday night, James's mother Denise Fergus tweeted: "Here we go again."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.