Wayne Rooney says his community service in a garden centre after admitting drink driving is 'refreshing' and 'relaxing'

Wayne Rooney has said his community service in a garden centre after admitting drink driving is "refreshing" and "relaxing".

The multimillionaire former England and Manchester United captain said he is made to feel welcome and plans to keep in touch when he completes his hours.

Rooney, who earns £150,000-a-week playing for Everton, was ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work after admitting being nearly three times the legal limit while at the wheel of a woman's car.

The footballer, who was banned from driving for two years, told Talksport: "I knew straight away I had made a stupid mistake and I have to move on.

"It is not nice, obviously. I've got children and it's not nice for them to see that and I try and move on and learn from it which I feel I am doing."

Rooney said he is about halfway through his community service, adding: "I've really enjoyed doing it. It's been working with adults with learning difficulties in a garden centre.

"Especially around this period, this Christmas period, going in and helping them with different things they're making over Christmas."

He added: "Honestly I'm really enjoying it, working with these people, and I think it's a place now where I'll certainly keep in touch with when obviously my hours are over.

"Seeing what they do, obviously they need support in what they do, there are a lot of adults with learning difficulties who just need a little bit of help and a bit of guidance and someone there to help them.

"And I think the staff there are doing a fantastic job and when I go they make me feel really welcome."