Liverpool footballer Jon Flanagan escapes jail sentence after assaulting his girlfriend

After the hearing Liverpool FC said an 'internal process would begin to decide on any disciplinary action'.

The court heard that he kicked his partner in an attack in Duke Street in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20am on Friday December 22.

The 25-year-old was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and serve a 12-month community order by magistrates in the city after he pleaded guilty to common assault by beating of Rachael Wall.

Liverpool footballer Jon Flanagan has faced the condemnation of his club after he was sentenced for assaulting his girlfriend.

The club has allowed the legal formalities to reach a conclusion before deciding on or implementing any internal disciplinary action. That internal process will now begin.”

We have expressed to him our disappointment and anger that he has failed to live up to the values of Liverpool Football Club, in this specific instance.

It leaves his own reputation damaged and, through association, he has severely let down the club he had previously represented with distinction.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the player’s actions during the events that took place resulting in this criminal conviction.

Passing sentence, District Judge Wendy Lloyd told the player: "You are, of course, a young man of previous good character and therefore it's undoubtedly sad that you have brought yourself here by your behaviour."

But she added attack was not just a single act.

"It was a matter of this lady going to the floor twice and you used your foot on her on one occasion," she said.

She added: "The lady was seen to have injuries but of course she said she does not attribute those injuries to you."

The court was shown CCTV of the incident, taken from outside the Il Forno restaurant, which showed Flanagan hitting Ms Wall before pushing her against a wall twice and then kicking her.

Alan Currums, prosecuting, said a witness had seen the incident from his flat.

He said: "The witness stated he had seen the male throw the female against the wall and then kick her while she was on the floor."

He said the man saw Flanagan place one hand on his partner's neck and one on her throat before he "slammed her against the wall".

The witness said he shouted from his balcony to Flanagan that he was "out of order" and the footballer replied: "Shut the f**k up dickhead, I'll come and knock you out."

Lionel Greig, mitigating, said the incident was short but unpleasant.

He said Flanagan was not proud of what had happened and had not enjoyed the "negative press intrusion" following it.

He said: "He deeply regrets his behaviour and there is genuine remorse."

Mr Greig said both parties were under the influence of alcohol at the time and there was no suggestion there had been any previous violence in the relationship.

He said: "They are back together and working very hard at the relationship and supporting one another."Eve Thomas, a campaigner behind Eve's Law, which aims to protect victims of domestic violence being found by violent partners, described the sentence as 'shoddy'.