- ITV Report
Police appeal for help after explosives are stolen from car in Leigh
Police are appealing for help after explosives were stolen from a car in Leigh over night.
Officers say the incident is thought to have happened between 12.10am and 7am.
A number of items were believed to have been taken from the car, including a bag with six detonators inside. The detonators are commonly used on railways to inform workers on the tracks that a train is approaching.
Officers say they later recovered the bag in a nearby garden but the detonators were not inside.
The items are described as yellow, around the size of a £1 coin and may be in a red casing.
Inspector Frank Hall of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said:
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 611 of 27/01/18 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.