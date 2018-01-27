Police appeal for help after explosives are stolen from car in Leigh

Police are appealing for help after explosives were stolen from a car in Leigh over night.

Officers say the incident is thought to have happened between 12.10am and 7am.

A number of items were believed to have been taken from the car, including a bag with six detonators inside. The detonators are commonly used on railways to inform workers on the tracks that a train is approaching.

Officers say they later recovered the bag in a nearby garden but the detonators were not inside.