- ITV Report
Anthony Condron: Three charged with murder over Liverpool bar attack
Three men have been charged with murder after a man was fatally injured in a bar.
Anthony Condron, who was 29, was on a night out with his girlfriend at the Maya Bar in Liverpool city centre when he was fatally assaulted.
He died in hospital from his injuries.
Three men have been charged with murder. They are:
- 22-year-old Jamie Addison from Bridgewater Street, Liverpool
- 24-year-old Joseph Booth from Ashbourne Road, Aigburth
- 23-year-old Paul Byrne from Ribbledale Road, Mossley Hill
All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court this morning.
Police say they would like to speak to anyone who was at Maya bar in the early hours of Saturday, particularly a group of girls who are thought to have been in the bar when the incident took place.