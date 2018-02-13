Alex Batty: Missing 12-year-old feared to have been abducted by mum to live on commune abroad

Alex Batty, who turns 12 today, may have been abducted by his mother and grandfather. Credit: Oldham Times/PA Wire

The grandmother of a missing schoolboy has said she believes her daughter and ex-husband have taken him to live an "alternative lifestyle" abroad. Police are appealing for news of Alex Batty, 12, after he failed to return home from a holiday to Spain in October with his mother Melanie Batty, 37, and his grandfather David Batty, 58. His grandmother and legal guardian, Susan Caruana, said she got a YouTube message from the group on the day Alex was due return home to Alexandra in Oldham saying he would not be coming back.

I got this message on Facebook and it was a YouTube video of the three of them. They all spoke on it and Melanie said the reasons why they had done what they had done. Alex said it was a million times better being with his mum and granddad. Obviously it hurt me a bit but then my other concerns kicked in. The reason I believe they have done this is because basically my lifestyle, my belief systems, are not what they agree with - just simply living day to day, how normal people do. They didn't want him to go to school, they don't believe in mainstream school. – Susan Caruana

Ms Caruna said her daughter - who does not have currently have parental guardianship - had previously lived an "alternative lifestyle" on a Moroccan commune together with Alex and Mr Batty in 2014. She believes they are hoping to return to a similar arrangement. It appears the trio may have tried to sail from Port of Malaga to Morocco on 8 October 2017, the day Alex was due to return home. Despite extensive inquiries, the youngster has not been seen since. Mrs Caruna issued a direct appeal to Alex, who turns 12 today, to get in touch. "I just want to say to my grandson Alex, I love you so much and please, please just get in contact," she said.

Alex's mother Melanie Batty, 37, and his grandfather David Batty, 58. Credit: Oldham Times/PA Wire