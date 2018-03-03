Police searching for missing teenager Charlie Pope find body

Officers searching for missing teenager Charlie Pope have found a body in a canal in central Manchester.

The 19-year-old went missing in subzero temperatures after a night out in the city centre on Wednesday night.

Greater Manchester Police said an underwater search on Friday in a canal off Whitworth Street West had found a body.

Although a formal identification has not been carried out, it is believed to be Charlie, the force said in a statement.

A spokesman said: "His family have been informed and are being provided with support from specially trained officers at this tragic time.

"There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will be passed to the coroner."

Charlie was last seen in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He had left the Zombie Shack in New Wakefield Street at about 2.30am and was later spotted in Whitworth Street at 4.50am.