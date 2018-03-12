'A legend and an inspiration': tributes to Sir Ken Dodd

Sir Ken Dodd has been described as a "legend" and an "inspiration" as celebrities and fans shared fond memories of the popular comedian following his death at the age of 90. The comic, who died on Sunday, was famous for his epic stand-up shows and his tickling stick, and had a legion of loyal followers whom he continued to entertain even through his later years. As news of his death broke in the early hours of Monday morning, fellow comedians and television stars paid tribute to Sir Ken on social media.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Comic Gary Delaney called him "one of the all time greats", and, referencing the fact Sir Ken's shows could often last for hours on end, added: "The funeral will be held on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and most of Saturday."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Television personality Claire Sweeney, a fellow Liverpudlian, shared some photos of the star's 90th birthday party on Twitter. Alongside them, she wrote: "RIP Sir Ken Dodd. A legend and an inspiration. I have a lot to thank You for. I Was thrilled you had the best birthday party in Liverpool before you left us. Your city, friends,Family and Show business will miss you terribly." Paul Chan, known for playing Mr Wu in comedy series Benidorm, wrote about a chance encounter his mother had had with Sir Ken several decades ago. He said: "In the late 70's he came to my mum's chippy and ordered fish 'n' chips. He left and sat in his Rolls Royce, parked outside, eating them. Then he came back in to ask for the bin and drove off. My mum didn't know who he was. That's my Ken Dodd story."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.