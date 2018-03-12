- ITV Report
-
Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90
Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd has died aged 90, his publicist has announced.
The Liverpool-based star, famous for his epic-length stand-up shows, as well as his Diddy Men and tickling stick, died after leaving hospital in February.
Sir Ken married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, just a few days before his death.
The ceremony took place on Friday at their home in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash, which was also the home he was born in.
"He asked Anne if she wanted to marry. They got the registrar and were married in the house on Friday.
"He died two days later on Mother's Day. Anne is obviously very upset. They had been together for 40 years.
"It's a love story to beat them all."
Sir Ken spent more than six weeks in the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital earlier this year, following a chest infection, leaving at the end of February.
He was full of praise for the NHS, and told ITV News and his waiting supporters that he couldn't wait to get back to comedy.
RELATED: