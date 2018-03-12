Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90

The Liverpool-based star, famous for his epic-length stand-up shows, as well as his Diddy Men and tickling stick, died after leaving hospital in February.

Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd has died aged 90, his publicist has announced.

With Ken gone, the lights have been turned out in the world of variety. He was a comedy legend and genius."

He passed away in the home that he was born in over 90 years ago. He's never lived anywhere else. It's absolutely amazing.

Sir Ken married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, just a few days before his death.

The ceremony took place on Friday at their home in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash, which was also the home he was born in.

"He asked Anne if she wanted to marry. They got the registrar and were married in the house on Friday.

"He died two days later on Mother's Day. Anne is obviously very upset. They had been together for 40 years.

"It's a love story to beat them all."