- ITV Report
'They're passing the buck': Why Greater Manchester's Mayor is concerned about a new homelessness law
The Mayor of Greater Manchester says a new law to help reduce the number of people sleeping rough in the countrys will heap more pressure on overstretched councils.
The legislation, which requires earlier intervention by councils to prevent homelessness, comes into force today.
But Andy Burnham says that central government is "passing the buck" to local level without providing sufficient support:
Greater Manchester saw an increase in rough sleeping of 42% in 2017 - and the mayor has committed to end rough sleeping in the area by 2020.