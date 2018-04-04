- ITV Report
Body of newborn baby found in field
The body of what's thought to be a newborn baby has been found in a field in Greater Manchester.
Police were called to an area near George Street in Heywood at 7:10 am this morning.
Officers remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.
George Street is near a large open area and some woodland close to the fields around Heywood Sports Village, just south of the River Roch.
A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the scene at 7.10am.
They sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle but didn’t take anyone to hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.