Peter Kay fans praise Blackpool charity screening

Fans have praised Peter Kay and told of how much they laughed after attending a charity screening of the comedian's Car Share in Blackpool.

Kay recently announced there would be three showings of the programme at the Opera House, each one airing a special finale to the series as well as an entirely improvised episode.

The second series of the Bafta-winning show ended on an emotional cliffhanger last year as John (Kay) failed to reciprocate the advances of his car share colleague Kayleigh (Sian Gibson).

Viewers were dismayed when he said there were no plans to pen a further series.

But the comic later announced special episodes - a special finale to reveal what happens next for the pair and the improvised Car Share: Unscripted.

Those who attended the first of the charity events shared their delight at seeing the episodes, and have vowed to keep the ending a secret.

One fan described the finale as a "perfect final episode" and hailed Kay as a "comedy genius" on Twitter.