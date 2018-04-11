- ITV Report
2000 jobs at risk as Shop Direct closes three North West sites
Online retailer Shop Direct is to close three sites in Greater Manchester, impacting nearly 2,000 jobs.
The online retail giant announced the move as it revealed plans to create a new distribution centre in the East Midlands.
It said that, following an 18-month review into three of its sites in the North West, the centres do not meet its "operational ambitions".
Redundancies are anticipated as a result of the site closures.
The group plans to begin exiting its sites in Chadderton, Shaw and Salford from mid 2020.
Derek Harding, the interim group CEO of Shop Direct, said they're announcing this now to give employees the best opportunity to prepare for the change.
The move is expected to impact:
The company says it will work alongside Usdaw, the recognised trade union, and will listen carefully to what they have to say.