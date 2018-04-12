Rochdale Inquiry: Councillor's abuse denial 'defies belief'

A former leader of Rochdale council has been suspended by the Labour Party after an independent inquiry into child sexual abuse in the town concluded he lied during his evidence.

Richard Farnell told a panel last year he was unaware of issues of abuse involving a residential school in the town while he was leader of Rochdale Council between 1986 and 1992.

But now, the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) has concluded authorities showed a "total lack of urgency" to address the sexual exploitation of boys at council-run Knowl View School with victims regarded as "authors of their own abuse".

Addressing Mr Farnell's evidence last October, the panel said: "We concluded that Richard Farnell lied to the inquiry in the course of his evidence.

"It defies belief that Mr Farnell was unaware of the events involving Knowl View School."

Mr Farnell insisted today he did not lie to the inquiry and says there is 'clear evidence' he was not informed about abuse.