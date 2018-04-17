450 jobs at risk at M&S distribution centre in Warrington

Marks & Spencer is to close its distribution centre near Warrington, putting 450 jobs at risk.

The move, part of chief executive Steve Rowe's five-year turnaround plan, will see the high street giant exit its Hardwick Grange site and transfer work to other locations.

Hardwick, which currently handles clothing and home products for stores in the North West and Scotland, will cease operations in September.

It is operated by XPO Logistics, with transport operations provided by DHL, both of which have now entered consultation with 450 staff working on site.

M&S added that it is in the process of automating a distribution centre in Bradford so that it can handle more capacity.

M&S' Gordon Mowat said: