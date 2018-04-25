- ITV Report
Mum wakes from coma to learn of the deaths of her four children after suspected arson attack
A mum whose four children were killed in a suspected arson attack at their family home last December has finally woken from a coma to be told of their deaths.
Michelle Pearson, 35, suffered horrendous burns and was left in a critical condition after the devastating blaze tore through the house on Jackson Street in Walkden, Greater Manchester.
Her children Demi Pearson, 15, Brandon, eight, Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, died following the blaze.
Michelle was heavily sedated for several months after the fire and is understood to have recently woken up.
Greater Manchester Police said her health had improved significantly in recent weeks.
Officers confirmed today that Michelle had been told the tragic news about her four children.
Two other teenagers managed to escape from the property during the fire.
Firefighters battled against the flames, but were unable to rescue siblings Demi, Brandon and Lacie.
Lia was taken to hospital following the blaze, on December 11 last year, but died a few days later.
As Michelle lay critically ill in hospital, the children’s granddad Mike Pearson, auntie Claire Pearson, and uncle Chris Pearson paid an emotional tribute to the ‘beautiful’ siblings who they say were all so close - and vowed the tragedy will not break them as a family.
Three people accused of murder are due to go on trial next week.
Zak Bolland, 23, Courtney Brierley, 20, and David Worrall, 25, are jointly charged with eight offences - they deny them all.
The trio are charged with murder of the four children and attempted murder in relation to the children’s mother.
They are also charged with the attempted murder of two juveniles who cannot be named for legal reasons, and arson with intent to endanger life.
A trial has been scheduled to start in front of High Court judge Mr Justice Davis on April 30.