Mum wakes from coma to learn of the deaths of her four children after suspected arson attack

Demi, such a beautiful young lady with so many friends. She would do anything for anyone, nothing was too much trouble. She had been poorly through her life, but she was tough and so strong, nothing could stop her.

She was like another mum to the younger ones, such a star.

Brandon was going to be the next Stephen Hawking, he was so clever and you would feel like you were talking to an old man when you spoke to him. He would use words that we didn’t even know!

Brandon and Lacie were like twins, they were close in age, but had an even closer bond. They were always together. You couldn’t just do something with one of them, they came as a pair.

Lacie was a little diva, she loved to dance. There was always music on in the house and Lacie would always be dancing to it. Her teachers said she would ask to go to the toilet then dance out of the classroom and down the corridor.

He took after his granddad, he never wanted to throw anything away and he would wear the same old t-shirt even after he’d grown out of it. He had a pumpkin onesie that he adored, he wore it so much that his mum had to throw it away whilst he was at school and buy him a new one - it was so tatty.

Little Lia loved Peppa Pig. She called everyone pig, so Mummy Pig, Demi Pig, Brandon Pig and Lacie Pig. She even called herself Lia pig.

She was so cute and the older ones doted on her.

Demi had a beautiful relationship with Lia. They would spend so much time together, Demi would sit in Lia’s bed watching Peppa Pig with her.