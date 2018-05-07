Advertisement

Man killed in motorbike crash was volunteer blood biker who died 'doing the job he loved'

Russell Curwen pictured with his mother, Pat. Photo: Lancashire Police

A man who died after a motorbike crash in Lancaster has been named was a volunteer blood biker for the NHS.

49 year old Russell Curwen was killed after a crash between a white Jaguar and his Blood Bikes NW motorcycle.

He was airlifted to hospital but sadly passed away.

Russell Curwen’s family say he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“Russell liked to live life to the full. He had a keen interest in active hobbies including diving, skiing, mountain biking and surfing, however it was for his employment as a Medical Services Support Driver and his voluntary work for the Blood Bike North West that Russell is best remembered."

He gave up his time to take much needed, vital blood supplies to hospitals to help people who needed it most, and Russell died doing what he loved.

Russell is a much loved son, brother and uncle and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

– Family Tribute

Police are appealing for witnesses.

This was a tragic incident involving a man who was conveying items on behalf the NHS and a car that was driving along the slip road towards the Bay Gateway.

If you saw anything that you think could help with our enquiries, please do get in contact with us.

– Sgt Lee Harris

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 1533 of May 5th‎.