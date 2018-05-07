Man killed in motorbike crash was volunteer blood biker who died 'doing the job he loved'

A man who died after a motorbike crash in Lancaster has been named was a volunteer blood biker for the NHS.

49 year old Russell Curwen was killed after a crash between a white Jaguar and his Blood Bikes NW motorcycle.

He was airlifted to hospital but sadly passed away.

Russell Curwen’s family say he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“Russell liked to live life to the full. He had a keen interest in active hobbies including diving, skiing, mountain biking and surfing, however it was for his employment as a Medical Services Support Driver and his voluntary work for the Blood Bike North West that Russell is best remembered."